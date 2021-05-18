L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.10

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $18.13. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 117,180 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
