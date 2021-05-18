L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 192.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.