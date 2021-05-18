LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 19,630 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.