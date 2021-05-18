LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 66,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,083,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $68,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

