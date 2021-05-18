LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $589,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of EL opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

