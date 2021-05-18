LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.