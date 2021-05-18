LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New $19.78 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,775,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $114,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.