LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.19% of C3.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

