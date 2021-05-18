LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 23,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $454.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.56. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.