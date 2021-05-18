LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 79,832 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,832 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.50% of Shake Shack worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

