Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of AFCG opened at $22.79 on Friday.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14.

In other AFC Gamma news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

