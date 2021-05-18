Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 614 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.