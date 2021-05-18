Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.