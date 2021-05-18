Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 107,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.