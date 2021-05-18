Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

