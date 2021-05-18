Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Cap of $8.94 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $68,953.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00021084 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

