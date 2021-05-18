Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,704. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

