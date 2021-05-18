Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SWIM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason A. Duva acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

