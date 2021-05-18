Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.26.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

