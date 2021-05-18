Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,827 shares of company stock worth $7,149,708. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

