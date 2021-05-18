Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $85.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35,647 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $85,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

