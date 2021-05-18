Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $420,288.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $420,288.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00230341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.92 or 0.01336562 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

