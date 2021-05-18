Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.72

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $29.66. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 165,107 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of -543.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.