Leelyn Smith LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1,085.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

