Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

