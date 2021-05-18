Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

