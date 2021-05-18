Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Up 7.6%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.84. 9,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 375,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 186,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

