Lepricon (L3P) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $206,586.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

L3P is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,428 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lepricon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

