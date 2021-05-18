Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 4,539 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 142.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

