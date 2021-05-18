Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $210,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

