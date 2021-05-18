Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

