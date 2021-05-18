Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSE CLAS opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

