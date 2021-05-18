Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
NYSE CLAS opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.
Class Acceleration Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.