Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

NYSE:FMAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

