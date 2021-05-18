Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.06% of SuRo Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 219.30%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

