Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $570.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.90 million to $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,583,553 shares of company stock valued at $98,629,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

