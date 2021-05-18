Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.