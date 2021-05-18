Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 324,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

