Liquity Hits Market Capitalization of $12.05 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $746,721.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $14.88 or 0.00034755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00386723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00234809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.01375543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

