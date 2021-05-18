Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $19.94 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Litecoin has a market cap of $19.94 billion and $7.89 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $298.72 or 0.00695088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.