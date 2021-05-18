Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $83,625.09 and approximately $194.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

