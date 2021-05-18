Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:LAC opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

