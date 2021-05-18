loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 8.2% Following Dividend Announcement

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares were up 8.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 3,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 661,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

