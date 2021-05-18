Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $391.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

