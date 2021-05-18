London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNSTY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

