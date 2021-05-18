London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNSTY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

