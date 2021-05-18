Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 88,403 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

