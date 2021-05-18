Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 122,725 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

