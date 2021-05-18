Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 264,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.49. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

