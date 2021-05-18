Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,296. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

