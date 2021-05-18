Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

