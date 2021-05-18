Lympo Market Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,378.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $7,378.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00405840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00229264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.20 or 0.01326138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

